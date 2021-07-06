5 Expert ways to grow the social media presence of your small business during COVID 19

Due to the COVID 19 scenario, small businesses have seen a major loss along with economical crisis. But social media has helped them a lot grow their business online. So, Himani Sharma, Co-Founder, Media Binding Relations talks about some ways to grow the social media presence of your small business.

Businesses of all sizes faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic with repeated lockdowns and global economic recession. However, the social media presence of users grew exponentially as people found solace in the virtual world to distract from the overwhelming reality. Therefore, businesses are utilising the booming social media presence to their advantage to stay afloat amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Social media is a powerful tool for small businesses to reach their audiences for building brand value and foster lasting and loyal relationships with customers and prospects. So, here are a few effective social media strategies to build your social media presence shared by says, Himani Sharma, Co-Founder, Media Binding Relations.

Choosing the right network

For successful social media growth, it is essential to know the right kind of platform, which depends on the type of audience you want to target. If you wish to engage with audiences interested in fashion, art, lifestyle, and travel then Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest are perfect options whereas LinkedIn is best for business networking, Twitter for sharing time-sensitive information, and Snapchat for providing personalised content.

Actively Engage with Audiences

Social media is a two-way communication platform so just posting and walking away would not help to create connections. Ensure to actively engage with your audiences by commenting on posts, starting and participating in conversations, sharing user-generated information, addressing audience queries during live sessions, and providing prompt feedback.

Limit your promotional content

Although your intention is to sell your products or services, posting only promotional content would not help to build meaningful relationships with customers. Instead, keep your promotional content to 20 percent and create valuable content that addresses audiences’ needs and concerns.

Show human side of the brand

In the modern age of transparency, people want to know a brand on a more personal level rather than interacting with a faceless corporation with a zero personality. Don’t hesitate to share your personal experiences, journeys, office snapshots, testimonials of customers, etc. to form a much-needed connection.

Keep track of social media activity

Monitor the progress of your posts to determine what works well for your audience and how can you improve social media strategy to engage wider audiences. Leverage advanced monitoring tools to look for patterns in content that get the most likes, shares, comments and utilise these data points to the best of your advantage.

