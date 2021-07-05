5 Expert ways to make your social media grid look attractive

If you want to grow your business through social media, then the profiles have to look catchy. So, Mehar Gulati from Scarlet Relations talks about 5 ways to make your social media profile attractive.

Your social media profile’s grid aesthetic is the first thing potential customers or avid brand lovers will notice when they check out your brand’s profile. So, the grid must look spot on through a cohesive play of brand narrative, colour, trends, and appeal. So, if you are still trying to make your social media profile attractive to grow your business, then here are some easy to way to do from expert Mehar Gulati from Scarlet Relations.

Colour it Up

Be mindful of the colours and put them to best use. This doesn’t mean that you have to restrict yourself rather opt for a certain tone or colour family. Don’t worry about making each of the posts identical but just a uniformity of colour palette is naturally pleasing to the eye and will bring your page together.

Set the Trends

Be creative and be unique when it comes to your social media grid. Make use of all the trending posts, ideas, and features so that you can integrate them into your grid to enhance the look and appeal of your page. If you know what your target audience loves then you can figure out the trends that most accurately represent who you are and will suit your grid.

Edit it Up

The easiest way to ensure your social media profile aesthetic is consistent is by editing your photos with pre-sets so that they all look synchronised. Instagram presets, pre-made filters you can apply to your photos, or you can use any editing which can bring a new life to your posts.

Bring the mood boards

Imagine your grid like a canvas and fill it with all the amazing mood boards that portray your brand appeal. These mood boards are going to lift your feed’s appeal incredibly.

Mix it Up

From beautiful fonts to lovely music, make sure your feed has a cohesive medley of all so that when anyone hits on your page then they are left awestruck. Let your feed inspire others with a variety of content posts!

