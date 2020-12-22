  1. Home
5 FASCINATING reasons why people make New Year’s resolutions

It’s that time of the year when people make New Year resolutions for themselves and more often than not fail to stick to them! Check out these 5 reasons behind people’s psyche to make resolutions for the upcoming year.
A New Year marks the beginning of a new phase. A new calendar that psychs you to improve ourselves and change your past habits. You feel the need to make a fresh start and forget the last year. It compels you to be the best version of yourself. 

A New Year’s resolution is a promise you make yourself to improve your life and work towards achieving a personal goal. Be it losing weight, quitting a bad habit or landing your dream job. Here are 5 reasons that compel people to make a resolution every New Years.

The beginning of a new year gives you a clean slate. You feel capable of leaving the past behind and focusing on the present. It’s almost as if you get a second chance to improve their life.

A fresh year drives you. It makes you feel active and dedicated. You feel hopeful and determined to set things right in a new year.

Mentally, it’s easy to convince yourself to start afresh from New Years. A New Year is a natural time for you to reflect and assess your life. You can look at what you have achieved in the past year in retrospect and accordingly make a resolution for the upcoming one.

Making a resolution represents the desire to make a positive change in your life. Although most people are unable to stick to their New Year resolution, it still provides them with the satisfaction of being a step closer towards their goal and working towards it.

It sets forth a goal for the whole year. A New Year resolution guides you throughout the year and helps you achieve perspective on things when you feel lost or confused.

