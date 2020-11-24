5 Fashion hacks for the busy moms to keep their kids stylish

When you are a busy mom, there are several challenges you face apart from your usual chores and office work. Keeping your kids stylish and thriving is another task on your to-do list. To help save effort and time, here are a few fashion hacks for your kids to dress them up smartly, ready for any occasion.

Taking on the challenge of becoming a mother and embracing motherhood is a sweet and beautiful journey. However, it comes with certain obstacles that might want to make you skip everything and run for the hills. While you are busy balancing out your life between a mother and an independent working woman in today’s day and age, there are certain things you might need help with keeping in mind your kids’ fashion sense. You want your child to look cute as a button and presentable wherever he or she goes.

It will boost confidence in them as well as make you feel good. So, how does a busy mom keep their kids stylish? Here are a few tips and tricks to help your kid look like a fashion icon, truly.

Comfort is key

Kids need comfort as much as fashion. Comfortable clothing that is easy to wear like baby bodysuits, pyjamas, lounge pants, cotton t-shirts, paired with sneakers and loafers are the best.

Colour co-ord sets

These are super easy and comfortable. Your kids would ease into them naturally. Buy a set of co-ords for kids online and you’re all set.

Dress them up in Denim

Throw in a pair of denim and your kid is a born fashion icon. Denim on denim is a fast fashion trend, it is easy to style and looks really fashionable. All you have to do is get a denim shirt or a jacket and pair it with denim jeans along with white shoes.

Slogan tees

Slogan tees are a hot favourite for every mom out there. Slogan tees with catchy phrases and captions that sometimes speak for an issue or a cause like Black Lives Matter are a smart way to dress up your kids and doesn’t take time.

Keep it basic

Minimalist fashion for your kid is the new millennial trend that you need to keep up with. Keep it basic and lowkey. You can style them up in plain white or black tees paired with trousers and sneakers. A simple frock with a cute little hairband is apt for girls if you want to keep it basic. Remember, less is always more.

