5 FLATTERING poses to strike while getting yourself clicked
It is quite frustrating to see your gorgeous self in the mirror and then see your awkward and tight self in the pictures. It is not everybody’s cup of tea to strike just the right pose when the camera faces them. Most people tend to get awkward and conscious and don’t know what to do with their hands.
If done right, everyone can look stunning and become incredibly photogenic. You just need to pose correctly to accentuate your features. So, here are 5 model-like poses to outshine yourself the next time you face the camera.
Over the shoulder
Simply turn your back towards the camera and only turn your face towards it. Don’t look uncomfortable or stretch too much to turn your face. This pose is best when you want to show off your back.
Three-quarters pose
To do this pose, turn your body slightly away from the camera to make only three-fourths of your body visible. Cross your legs in front of each other casually and turn only the upper half of your body towards the camera.
Head tilt
The head tilt exudes confidence and curiosity. Just tilt your head in either of the directions and look straight in the camera with a confident and a self-assured look.
Lean against the wall
The easiest way to look laidback and cool is to lean against a wall. You can put your hands in your pockets to look smart and chic. It is upto you to either look straight in the camera or look away from it.
Rest your face on your hand
If you are one of those who don’t know what to do with their hands, then this pose is for you. Simply rest your arm on your knee and place your chin on the palm of your hand.
