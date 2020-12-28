5 Fun things to do in Mumbai to celebrate the New Year’s Eve with ultimate zeal

Finally, it is time to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. So, here are some fun ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Mumbai with your loved ones.

Are you trying to make plans in New Year’s Eve in Mumbai but can’t think of anything? Well, there is a plethora of options that will allow you to have the best moment of your life at the end of this year and welcome the new one.

There are several places in Mumbai to enjoy delicious food, good music and fireworks to have a memorable time in the city. Some of them are given below, check them out!

Things to do in New Year’s Eve in Mumbai:

Go for sailing

Sail off Marine Drive and let the Arabian Sea entertain you for two hours on a boat. You can experience the city sparkling in lights and fireworks.

Private party

You can also book a bungalow and arrange your private party at Alibaug or Uttan or Manori, etc. Invite your closed ones and have a blast on New Year’s Eve.

Road trip to Lonavla

If you are not that much into parties and love nature and tranquillity, then plan a road trip to Lonavla this New Year’s Eve. Gather your friends and enjoy nature on the trip.

A camping trip to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Arranging a camping trip to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali is another great idea for nature lovers to end this year. You can explore the jungles and ancient Buddhist caves in Kanheri.

Stay indoors for a house party

If you want to avoid the crowd at any cost for the COVID-19 pandemic, then host a house party in your abode and call your closed ones to end the year on a good note.

NOTE:

Wherever you go and whatever you do, don’t forget to maintain the COVID-19 guidelines to stay safe always and keep the curfew timings in your mind as well. Also Read: 6 Thoughtful gift ideas to surprise your loved ones THIS New Year

