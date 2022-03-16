5 Gorgeous locations where you can experience skydiving in India

When you think of adventure sports, you’ve probably explored paragliding, skiing and even scuba diving. But many people hesitate to take the next step with extreme adventures such as skydiving. But if this has been on your bucket-list then there’s good news for you. You needn’t travel all the way to Spain or another foreign land to experience this for there are a lot of places where you can have a safe skydiving experience in India. Take a look at some of these locations that offer you thrilling air-adventures.

Mysore

Karnataka has a skydiving base near Chamundi Hills. This place offers you the opportunity for Tandem jumps that take approximately 3 hours of your time for the complete skydiving experience. They also have accelerated freefall experiences that require you to have more time for an immersive experience. This would need 5-7 days and you would have 10 jumps during this period. It is certainly an experience you should have when in Mysore. Fair warning- they require you to undertake a day of on-ground practice before your first parachute jump. The training they extend will equip you to make a solo jump from 4,000ft.

Pricing: Tandem – Rs 35,000, Accelerated Free Fall – Rs 2,50,00

Dhana

When in Madhya Pradesh, Dhana is where you can enjoy tandem jumps where you will be accompanied by an instructor as you jump out of the airplane. As you shall be strapped together, this is a relatively safer choice for newcomers who are apprehensive about their descent. The joining straps will be arranged so that one person shall be hovering over the other individual during the descent. Most tourists head to Dhana to experience skydiving camps and the Tandem jump doesn’t need any ground training.

Pricing: Tandem Jump- Rs 37,500, Static Jumps – INR 24,000

Narnaul

Located in Haryana, the Bachhod Airstrip in Narnaul has skydiving offered by Haryana Government to endorse adventure tourism. It is frequented by people from Delhi as well as the surrounding areas. Their static line jumps are a safe bet if you want to dive without an instructor. They let you jump solo while a ‘static line’ or cord from the airplane is attached that opens your parachute mechanically. This is useful for beginners and parachutists who may freeze and fail to open their parachutes in time.

Pricing: Static Line Jumps – Rs 18,500, Tandem Jumps – Rs 27500

Deesa

When in Gujarat, you must indulge yourself with an air-adventure at this lakeside city. The best part is that Deesa lets you experience 3 types of jumps such as static line jumps, along with tandem and AFF. The Sports Authority of Gujarat and Indian Parachuting Federation plans lots of camps for skydiving enthusiasts in this area. The scenic landscape will help you have an incredible jump.

Pricing: Static Line Jumps – Rs 16,500, Tandem – Rs 33,500, AFF – Rs 37,500

Pondicherry

If you happen to live in Tamil Nadu or are merely visiting for a few days, then Pondicherry is your go to location for air-activity. The stunning views of the landscape help you elevate your skydiving experience and you can enjoy the camps in the area. These offer various types of jumps and all you need to do is arrive wearing comfortable clothing and sports shoes.

Pricing: Static Jumps – Rs 18,000 for one experience and 62,000 for 5 jumps, Tandem Jump – Rs 27,000

Disclaimer: Thrill seekers are advised to verify or check any information with the relevant airstrip or skydiving base. We cannot guarantee the availability or prices at the aforementioned bases at all times.

Also Read: Travel Tuesdays: 5 Kanchipuram’s most stunning temples to visit at least once