5 Harmful effects of excessive usage of mobile phone that directly impact our skin

It has become next to impossible now to stay away from mobile phone or do anything without it. But constant usage of phones has their own adverse effects on the skin. Some of them have been discussed by Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist.
Mobile phones have become an important part of our daily life. We cannot ignore them completely but there is no need to keep staring at the phone for long time. For a few years now, scientists have been raising concerns about the radiation emitted by mobile phones and the potential harm on various organ systems in the body including the skin.

The radiation emitted by mobile phones is non-ionizing radiation or radiofrequency energy. Concerns over causality of skin cancers due to mobile phone use are yet to be substantiated. The only factor that could potential damage the skin is due to the heating effects of the non-ionizing radiation or radiofrequency energy. So, here are a few effects that may be noticed on the skin by mobile phone usage highlighted by Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist.

Dermatitis

This is a generic term to imply inflammation in the skin. It can present as redness of the skin or itching or burning sensation of the skin.

Crows feet and frown lines

Constantly looking at the phone screen can cause an earlier onset of these lines and wrinkles. This is more the case if there is also poor vision resulting in squinting at the screen or crinkling the eyes while looking at the screen.

Dark circles around the eyes

Blue light emitted by devices can cause pigmentation of the skin. Watching devices in the night is known to adversely impact a good night’s sleep leading to earlier onset of dark circles around the eyes and eyebags.

Skin infections

The mobile phones may carry many bugs that it picks up from the environment. These bugs may then transfer to the skin causing some skin infections.

Wrinkling of the neck

Using the mobile phones for long durations can cause wrinkles in the neck and the skin of the neck may appear coarse and thickened.

