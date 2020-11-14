5 Healthy festive snacks you can serve on Diwali

Planning to throw a Diwali feast on this day for your friends and family? Here are 5 healthy festive snacks you can serve for a guilt free and healthy Diwali at home with your loved ones.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India that is celebrated with lots of excitement and enthusiasm. To bring in the festive cheer and celebrate the festival with family members to strengthen the bond, on this day, people dish out certain festive treats and meals to gorge on for a gala celebration.

The festival of lights is not only celebrated by lighting up the house, but also preparing a feast with lots of snacks, sweets and traditional dishes. Some sweets like kaju katli, soan papdi and dry fruits are usually the highlight of the festive season and served as snacks. Apart from these, here are 5 festive snacks you can serve on Diwali for a joyful celebration of the festival of lights.

1. Paneer Tikka

These soft and succulent pieces of paneer are an apt dish to serve as a snack on Diwali. The safest dish to serve at any party as it’s a favourite snack for many Indians.

2. Moothiya

Muthiya is a vegan dish, absolutely healthy and delicious to serve as a festive snack on Diwali and several occasions. It is made of chickpea flour, methi, turmeric and chilli powder.

3. Soya Hara Bhara Kebabs

Your desi hara bhara kebab with a healthy twist is the go-to snack for this festive season. You can dish out this unique snack on Diwali and serve it with amazing mint chutney.

4. Raw Banana Kebabs

A healthier version of kebabs, this one is a favourite amongst all fitness freaks and health conscious people. It is a vegan and gluten free snack made with no potatoes, garlic and ginger. It’s the Diwali snack for all your began friends.

5. Masala Chickpeas

A quick and easy recipe to make and serve as a festive snack. All you have to do is mix chickpeas with masala, herbs and spices. This is one is a favourite and a must add to your festive tray for a crunchy twist.

