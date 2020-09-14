5 Hobbies and leisure activities for the people of Aquarius zodiac sign

Aquarius people are creative, quirky, eccentric. They want to gather knowledge on everything and want to share theirs as well. So, their hobbies should also be productive enough.

From January 20 to February 18 is Aquarius season. This zodiac sign is an air element. Aquarians are independent, progressive, intelligent, unique and idealistic. They have a keen interest in having quality and informative conversation where they can talk about several serious topics.

These people are mysterious and ambitious. When we talk about the hobbies of Aquarius, then they also need to be productive and interesting.

Best hobbies for Aquarius.

Volunteering

These people are a philanthropist who wants to take part in social service to contribute to their society. So, volunteering is a great hobby for them. They can meet new people and work together to help underprivileged people.

Painting

Aquarius people are drawn to any kind of artistic things due to their eccentric and quirky personality. They would love to take a paintbrush and start drawing to show their artistic skills.

Debating

These people are highly opinionated and passionate about political issues. They would never think twice for participating in a debate competition. They can do it well and can win this as well.

Collecting old stuff

They have a natural attraction towards old things so they would love to collect old stamps, coins, paintings etc. They would be happy to show their collection to guests.

Home décor

These people are artistic, creative and quirky. So, they can easily indulge in home décor to utilise their quirky taste. They can express themselves properly through the decoration. And they mostly love vintage themed home décor where they can use their old decorative stuff from their collection.

Also Read: Which hobbies would Aries people like to indulge in? Find out

Share your comment ×