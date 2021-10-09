5 Interactive games you can play with your child for a bonding and learning experience

Children get most of their knowledge from home and from their parents. Especially now when the schools have still not reopened, it is very important for parents to build a knowledgeable and interactive environment for them at home. Here are a few toys that will help you bond with your child and will help your child learn without being distracted.

Shifu Plugo Count - Math Games with Stories & Puzzles

This game is suitable for children between the ages of 4 to 10 years old. It is to help them learn math in a fun and right way. The Plugo Count comes with 1 foldable gamepad, 1 count spike, 4 arithmetic operators (+ - x/), and 2 sets of digits 0-9. You simply need to connect the gamepad and count spike through embedded magnets. A help guide with step-by-step instructions is also included. Download the free Plugo app and play 5 STEM games with 250+ progressive levels. Select your child's grade to adjust the difficulty of the games. Kids indulge in various story-based math activities solving word problems, timed trials, and arithmetic questions.

Price: Rs.2149

Playshifu Plugo Letters - Spelling & Word Game

Suitable for kids aged between 4 to 10 years, this game is a great way to teach your child how to spell. It is an AR-powered word building kit that combines the goodness of hands-on learning and healthy screen-time. Spell with alphabet tiles, grow your vocabulary, and improve grammar with story-based games. It will sharpen your child’s linguistic, reading, comprehension, cognitive, and motor skills. They will learn spellings through phonics (ABCs), word usage in sentences, grammar, and language concepts like nouns, verbs, tenses, etc. Download the free Plugo app and play 5 STEM games with 250+ progressive levels.

Price: Rs.2149

Shifu Orboot Earth - Interactive AR World Globe

Download and connect with the Plugo app and take your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world. It is fun, interactive and educational. They can learn Geography, history and environmental science. The box comes with a 10” globe, passport, stamps, country flag stickers, and a detailed help guide. A perfect toy for the ever-curious kids that sparks their imagination and curiosity. It helps build knowledge, linguistic and cognitive skills. They can explore 400+ highlights and 1000+ world facts across 6 categories - cultures, monuments, inventions, animals, maps and weather for various countries.

Price: Rs.1649

Shifu Orboot Dinos - Interactive AR Dinosaur Toys

Bring Dinos alive with orboot world of dinosaurs! First-ever AR globe with prehistoric lands, makes for the perfect dinosaur toy for ages 4 to 8 years. They can dig 400 incredible facts about 50 realistic looking dinosaurs, all in 3D and their own voices! They can also play time-travel dinosaur games with fun stories and characters. It comes with a dinosaur globe, activity book with stickers, and help guide. Must-have for all the Dino loving kids out there! This dinosaur learning toy takes you through the Triassic, Jurassic world and Cretaceous periods. It helps build scientific thinking, perseverance, and attention to detail.

Price: Rs.1649

Shifu Orboot Mars - Interactive AR Globe, Space

Orboot Mars is the first-ever interactive Mars globe that is powered by Augmented Reality for children to explore the red planet and the solar system in a fun adventurous way. Scan the globe to discover detailed information about many Mars missions and spacecrafts including launch dates, equipment, discoveries made, and play space games for kids. They can Interact, visualize, and learn all about the secrets of the red planet with the STEM-based educational toy that helps develop scientific thinking, physics fundamentals, space science, and problem-solving skills.

Price: Rs.1649

