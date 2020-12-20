5 Interesting and lesser known facts about the zodiac sign Virgo

There is much more to a Virgo than being a perfectionist. Virgos are a bundle of contradictions and have many sides to their personality.

Every zodiac sign has a list of unknown facts about them. Be it something about their personality or their likes and dislikes. Born between August 23 and September 22, Virgo is a sign that is often termed as being too picky and paying attention to little details.

They are said to be perfectionists and disciplined people who believe in working hard towards their goal and never backing down in the face of fear. Virgos are a bundle of contradictions. While being a workaholic, they are also increasingly attached to their loved ones. Here are some more interesting and lesser-known facts about Virgos.

True, Virgos judge others and find fault in their work, but they also know their faults and shortcomings and never underplay it or conceal them. They apply the same rules to themselves as they do to others.

Virgos are very analytical. They believe in logic and never go on impulse. They have a list of pros and cons for every situation and accordingly proceed and decide their plan of action.

They do not like people who are incapable of making their own decisions. They like strong and opinionated people who have clarity and who know what to do when. They also hate people who are show-offs and who brag a lot.

Virgos don’t show it often, but they are very emotional and sensitive beings. They do feel bad and get hurt by people’s comments and just pretend to have a tough exterior to protect their vulnerable side.

Virgos do not like to indulge in gossip or backbiting. They go for what they see and only believe that. They, therefore, often find it hard to trust people and are always sceptical in their approach.

