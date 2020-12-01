5 Interesting facts about the zodiac sign Scorpio

Born between October 23 and November 21, Scorpios are mysterious people who are strong and driven in their approach. Here are some more interesting and lesser-known facts about this star sign.

If you are born between October 23 and November 21, you will identify as a Scorpio. Scorpio people are strong and mysterious. They know how to be the centre of attention. They are known to be incredibly loyal and possessive in nature. Once their trust is gained, they will never leave your side and will never disappoint or abandon you.

At first, they might appear to be aloof and tough, but once you get to know them, they can be the kindest souls you’ve ever met. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about this sun sign.

1. They believe in putting others before themselves. They will go to any lengths to make their loved ones happy and cannot see them suffer or get hurt. They also tend to be possessive and can get jealous at times, but this is only because they cherish their loved ones’ presence.

2. Scorpios hate small talk. They loathe artificial people and superficiality as they are passionate, driven people. They want to connect with people on a deeper level and would any day prefer skipping the small talk and coming straight to the point.

3. If you tell them to do something, they would do the opposite of it. They are rebellious by nature and do not like conforming to stereotypes. They do not respond well to authority and will only do something if they themselves want to do it.

4. They are highly ambitious and are always determined and willing to work to achieve the best possible life. They do not believe in giving up or taking the easy way.

5. They love excitement, thrill and adventures. They are curious individuals and want to explore things and be intrigued. They are creative and fun and always avoid living a mundane and monotonous life.

