5 Intriguing Gemini personality traits that you need to know

Extremely playful and intellectually curious, Geminis are freewheelers. They are smart, sociable and chatty. For Gemini, speaking is like breathing and their quick minds allow them to shift gears as often as necessary to keep the conversation going. These people with air signs represent duality. But this characterisation isn’t enough to tell the entire story of a Gemini identity.

Here are 5 personality traits you would want to know about an all-star Gemini. And if you are already one, you know it all!

They are inquisitive and curious spirits

Geminis are naturally-curious who can’t help but be inquisitive about everything. Hailing from the planet of communication, Jupiter, they have got an open mind with the ability to process information faster than any other zodiac signs out there. But the flipside to this is sometimes they can be nosy. No matter how much you try to hide your deepest secret, they will pry it out of you anyway.

They are social animals

These highly approachable people will never miss out on a chance to interact with anyone. They are super enthusiastic and entertaining, which makes them good friends. These social butterflies are the life and soul of the party. Very entertaining and good with mixing people, they know how to make any gathering enjoyable and a fun experience. You can actually count on them to get involved in your craziest of the plans. There’s never a dull moment with a Gemini.

They are versatile souls

Geminis are versatile. They are quick to adapt to the energy of any room. Their soul is composed of flexibility and adaptability. They are able to move between social circles with grace and apparent ease, winning people over with their sly intelligence and quick wit. But their zeal to connect with people can sometimes get them into trouble of oversharing. Only because they have the ability to find themselves in the right place, right time situations because they are twinkle-toed, the universe somehow responds to them and lets them out smoothly.

They are driven by impulsivity

Their carefree personality is accompanied by a proclivity for impulsivity. As they are so flexible, they can change their minds in a heartbeat. They can get easily bored, so they like to keep things going on. There’s no right or wrong way to think about a situation. They can’t focus on things for a longer duration since they get discouraged quickly. Impulsivity can often make them land in a problem. Ironically, this will also cause them to get out of the problem in an impulsive manner.

They are brainy

Their inquisitive and curious attitude towards the world makes them intelligent. They love to learn about new things going around. Thanks to their savior planet Mercury, they also know how to make use of their verbal skills to their advantage. They know when to act and hence the duality of nature. Since they are perfect communicators, they also have no trouble emotionally detaching themselves from situations.

So, if you are looking for someone to tittle-tattle a bit, Gemini’s the one you count on. You can never get enough of this air sign.

Also read: Sagittarius Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign



