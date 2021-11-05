5 items you should think of gifting your sister his festive season

The bond of a brother and sister is unbreakable. It is filled with love, fights and complaints. But festive seasons call for some pampering sessions. Surprise your sister by gifting them their favorite items and make them feel special than ever before.

We make it easy for you by picking out the best gifting items for your sister.

1. Nude Edition Makeup Set

This Nude Edition Makeup Set contains an eyeshadow palette, essential oil, foundation, primer, compact powder, loose powder, concealer, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, makeup fixer, makeup remover and a beauty blender. This is a perfect gift for your loving sister if she is a huge fan of cosmetics.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Healthy Roasted Snacks Gift Box

Hampers that contain healthy snacks are perfect to elevate the feelings of the festive season. This gift box is cholesterol free, gluten free and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives. These roasted namkeens are seasoned with phenomenal flavours that it is difficult to believe they are healthy.

Price: Rs. 867

3. Choker Necklace

Jewellery is never enough for any woman. It helps in adding charm to the already existing beauty of the female audience. What is a better option than gifting this jewellery set to your sister amidst the festive season? Grab this set embellished with antique finish.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 350

4. Green Tea Quick Face Detox Gift Set

This facial kit is power packed with Vitamin C that your sister is looking for. Vitamin C is extremely beneficial for smooth and healthy skin. Now you can enhance your sister’s glow by gifting these face detox beauties to her. The gift box contains face wash, detox green tea face scrub, face serum and green tea night gel.

Price: Rs. 2049

Deal: Rs. 1535

5. Liquid Matte Lipstick Combo

Makeup products optimise the radiance of the skin to the fullest. And your sister is going to love this liquid matte lipstick combo due to its flawless shades. Get ready for love and tight hugs that will be reciprocated by your sister.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 449

Now you don't have to spend hours thinking of perfect festive gifts for your sister. After surprising with her favorite products, it will be difficult for you to contain her happiness and love in a jar because the lid will definitely keep popping out.

