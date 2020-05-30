  1. Home
5 Japanese movies that every movie buff should watch

There are several amazing Japanese movies you can binge-watch. Check out the list of 5 movies that every movie buff should watch.
Ever since things took a dramatic turn for Japanese Cinema in 1997 with Shohei Imamura’s The Eel, there has been no looking back. Over the years, many heart-warming and gut-wrenching stories have been produced that can inspire you, break your heart and sometimes makes you question reality. Japanese writers and directors have a knack for striking your nerve and introduce you to some of the finest art forms.

As a movie buff myself, I am trying to explore more of different cinemas during this pandemic. And I can say that Japanese Cinema is a class apart. If you haven’t explored these movies yet, I’d recommend you to do so. So, today I am sharing a list of 5 Japanese movies you should watch. It was difficult to pin down the best, so I have narrowed my search to movies that released after 2015 and if there is international streaming availability.

Without further ado, here is the list of 5 Japanese movies on Netflix to get you started.

A Silent Voice (2016)

This movie follows a young boy who gets a new classmate who is deaf and bullies her mercilessly. Years later, he sets out to make amends to her. This movie can be difficult for those who have suffered from a traumatic experience. It is one of best anime movies I have seen so far.

Shoplifters (2018)

A family of shoplifters who is trying to make ends meet find a five-year-old Yuri on the streets and brings her home. Despite the hardships, they are happy until an unforeseen incident puts their bond to test. It is a slow-pace so you have to be patient with this one. However, it does leave you questioning a lot of things in life.

37 Seconds (2020)

A young woman suffers from cerebral palsy. This story revolves around her dream of becoming a manga artist and her obligations towards her family. It takes you on a journey of the protagonist who is on the path of self-discovery and you feel her every emotion. This is a movie you shouldn’t miss.

In This Corner of the World (2016)

A spirited young woman of 18 marries into a family living outside of Hiroshima during World War II. It presents a historically realistic narrative and shows a different side of the war. This story teaches you to find the courage and strength to fight the worst.

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

A highly skilled samurai named Manji becomes cursed with immortality, promises to help a young woman avenge the death of her parents. Things take a turn when they end up in a bloody battle with a ruthless warrior. This one is not for the weak hearted! But if you’re into bloody Japanese movies – this one is for you.

