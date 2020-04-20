5 Japanese techniques that will change your life and make it better

Today we are talking about the best Japanese methods and techniques that will enhance your health and life.

Japan and people from this country are known for their excellence in technology and an almost perfect way of living. Their USP is

In small details, mindfulness and out of the box yet effective solutions. If you too want to lead a better life then implement these 5 Japanese methods and soon you will see the difference in your life. These lifestyle improvements will only make your life easier and better.

Today we are talking about the top five Japanese methods that anyone can follow. These are Japanese Water Therapy, a Japanese technique of Kaizen, Japanese art of saving money called Kakeibo, Japanese way to an organization called KonMari and Japanese visual system called Kanban. Read on to find out in detail about these systems that may help you to have a healthier life, more savings and more productivity.

1. Japanese Water Therapy

Japanese Water Therapy is quite popular among health enthusiasts. In this Japanese technique, one has to drink glasses of water (room temperature) every morning as soon as you wake up. After drinking the water, make sure to wait for around 30-45 minutes and then have your breakfast. Aside from this, the theory also includes: Walking every day to boost metabolism, gargling with warm water mixed with salt before going to bed and chewing food properly. Constipation, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cancer and weight issues will be at bay after following this technique.

2. Japanese technique of Kaizen

This Japanese method will help you to overcome your laziness and help you personally as well as professionally. For the unversed,'Kai' means change and 'Zen' stands for wisdom. As per reports, this smart method was the brainchild of Masaaki Imai. Kaizen which is a 'one-minute-principle' requires you to indulge in a particular activity for merely one minute every day. The activity can be anything right from walking to reading which you find boring. The idea is to eliminate the feeling of tiredness and displeasure associated with it. After a minute, you will have a sense of achievement without exhausting yourself and this will make your push harder. So, if you have been feeling very lazy about doing something try this method.

3.Japanese art of saving money called Kakeibo

Japanese budgeting method called kakeibo is world-renowned and is followed by many people. Kakeibo, which is as pronounced “kah-keh-boh,” translates as “household financial ledger.” It was invented by a woman named Hani Motoko (also known for being Japan’s first female journalist). It is a simple and no-frills approach to manage money. In this method, you have to keep a ledger which will cover all the incoming and outgoing expenses. Writing by hand in a book will make you aware of the mistakes.

In this method you will have to ask the following questions before you buy any non-essential item:

Can I live without it?

Can I afford it?

Is this of any use?

Do I have space for it?

What is my emotional state today?

How do I feel if I buy it?

This method will help you to know about your "needs" and "wants" and will curb you from impulsive buying. Mindful spending will result is more savings then you used to do.

4. Japanese way to declutter called KonMari

A few days back, we wrote in detailed about Marie Kondo and her popular decluttering ways. Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant and she has inspired and transformed many people's lives with her revolutionary organization skills. With her KonMari method, one can declutter and have an organized home. The first step is to bring all the items in one place. The second step is to keep the items that spark joy and get rid of stuff that don't. Third, before you discard them to thank them for their service. Fourth, find a place to keep the items in an ideal way.

5.Japanese visual system called Kanban

Kanban is a visual system for managing workflow. The word translates to Billboard/Signboard. The first Kanban system was developed by Taiichi Ohno for Toyota automotive. He wanted a simple planning system with an aim to control and manage work and inventory at every stage of production perfectly. Big conglomerates such as Ford Motor Company and Bombardier Aerospace among others are now using E-Kanban systems. In a classic Kanban board model, you will find three columns: To Do, Doing and Done. This simple visualization will lead to transparency about work and if there any bottlenecks. You can elaborate as per your workflow. So, follow this workflow management system to manage and improve productivity.

