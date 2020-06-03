5 Korean Horror movies that will give you nightmares

If you are a fan of horror movies and are looking for some good ones, look no further. Here are 5 of the best Korean horror movies to add to your watchlist.

The best horror movies are those that sneak under your skin when you least expect it. And they don’t go away. They linger in your mind long after you shut the screen off. The horror follows you through the corridors of your house and the slightest clink of metal give you goosebumps – that’s when you know a horror movie is good. Asian movies have contributed a lot to the genre by producing some of the best horror movies of all time.

If you’re someone who loves horror movies, this article is for you. Today we are looking at 5 of the best Korean horror movies that will give you chills. Plus, there is more to Korean movies than some scary, demonic children. From great stories to psychological thrillers, there is everything a horror movie fan would like to watch. It was difficult to pinpoint the best, but here are 5 South Korean horror movies every horror fan should watch.

Without further ado, check out the list of 5 Korean horror movies every horror fan should watch (in no particular order).

I Saw The Devil (2010)

The movie follows the story of a secret service agent who sets out to take revenge on the psychopath serial killer who murders his fiancé. It is an extremely violent and might not be for everyone.

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

This film is about two sisters who, after spending time in a mental institution, returns home only to deal with a cruel stepmother, ghosts and family’s dark secrets. It was the highest-grossing movie of its time. An American remake of this movie was released in 2009, The Uninvited. I would recommend watching the original for the acting, cinematography and overall quality.

Thirst (2009)

The story follows a priest who is brought back to life as a vampire. This movie won the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 and touted as one of the sexiest horror movies of all time. But that doesn’t make it any less scary.

The Wailing (2016)

The film follows a cop who investigates a series of killings in a small village and fights the supernatural to save his infected daughter. This one is an excruciating horror film that will keeps you on the edge throughout the movie.

Train To Busan (2016)

This action-horror movie is about a virus outbreak that turns the living into zombies. There is much more to this movie than horror. It shows the emotional development of the characters that make you feel more connected to them.

