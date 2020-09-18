5 Last minute gift ideas for your Virgo friend to make their day special

If you haven’t been able to buy a birthday gift for your Virgo friend, then take help from these last-minute gift ideas to make their day extra special.

August 22 to September 22 is the Virgo season and this sign is an earth element. People of this zodiac sign are practical, analytical, sorted, great advisors, grounded and perfectionist. They don’t hope for anything grand, but whatever it is has to be perfect.

Virgos tend to observe the details of everything. If you have forgotten to buy gifts for your Virgo friend, then you can arrange for some last-minute surprises for them. Here’s what you can do.

Last-minute birthday gifts for your Virgo friend:

Fresh flowers

Virgos are definitely very picky, but they are an earth sign, which means they would love to have natural things as gifts. So, flowers are always a great idea to make their birthday special.

A diary

Virgos are hardworking. They like to keep their plans and to-do lists organised, so a diary would be a great idea to surprise them. They can jot down their plans on it.

Lip balm

A tinted lip balm is all that your Virgo friend needs. These people like to take care of themselves. So, a tinted lip balm will be utilised to pamper their lips.

Scented candles

Virgos like to keep their home clean, fresh and cosy. A scented candle would be a great addition to their home décor. This will refresh the air of the rooms and give them a calming effect. So, a scented candle is a right way to make your Virgo friend happy.

A comfortable PJ set

Comfort is the prime thing for every Virgo. They want to feel comfortable everywhere. So, get a comfortable PJ set as their birthday present.

