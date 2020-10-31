5 Last-minute ideas to celebrate Halloween

So what if you forgot today is Halloween. We have some last-minute ideas for you to celebrate Halloween grandly.

Don’t let the pandemic dampen your spirits. Don’t worry if you can’t throw a big Halloween bash. This time celebrate the festival with your loved ones at home and feel the warmth and affection. There are tons of ways to celebrate Halloween at home. You can encourage your kids to dress up at home and share some moments of togetherness with your family this year. Whether it's DIY costumes, baking or decorating the house, spend time with your family and make this Halloween a memorable one.

If you had been too busy sanitising groceries, washing utensils and cooking and by any chance had forgotten about the festival, worry not. We have just the right ideas for you to celebrate the festival with grandeur. There are many quick and easy decor options for the party forgetters.

Make a handmade banner

You and your kids can share some quality time together and make a Halloween banner to put up in the living room to spruce up the place and to get the Trick-or-Treat vibe in your room.

Bake Halloween special goodies

Whether its goth themed cupcakes or blood-red coloured cake, bake some Halloween themed dishes and celebrate the festival in style.

Decorate your own haunted house

Fill the house with scary decor like table tennis balls painted like eyeballs or hang paper spiders from the windows.

Carve a pumpkin

This might be a little tricky, (pun intended) but try and learn to carve a pumpkin in the spookiest way possible and keep it near your window at night to give people the scares.

Wear DIY Halloween costumes

Make and design your own Halloween costumes. You can paint black tears on your face or make a mask dripping with blood.

