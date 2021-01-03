5 Lesser known and ASTONISHING facts about Aquarius

Aquarians are independent, creative and deeply intellectual souls. They always think out of the box and are curious and inquisitive in nature. Here are some more fascinating facts about this zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs can tell a lot about someone’s personality. They are a window to their soul. They help you understand people by specifying their traits, likes and dislikes. People born between January 20 and February 18, belong to the zodiac sign Aquarius. Aquarians are independent, progressive and revolutionary. They are confident and unique individuals.

They believe in being non-conformists and appreciate originality and freedom. They do not live life in the conventional sense and are always unorthodox and different in their thinking. Here are 5 more interesting facts about this zodiac sign.

Aquarians are not very good liars. They cannot for the life of them, lie convincingly. At times, they might feel that it is better to lie than, to tell the truth, but due to their inability to lie perfectly, they tend to say nothing at all.

They are very creative and unconventional in their ways of thinking. They always think out of the box and do not like done-to-death ideas or any kind of restrictions. They want to be free and independent in their approach.

Aquarius are confused when it comes to their emotions and feelings. They often fail to achieve clarity. They end up suppressing their emotions and can feel burdened by such suppression. They, therefore, tend to have a whole lot of pent-up emotions that sometimes result in an emotional outburst.

With Aquarians being incredibly creative, they want to be around the same kind of people. People who share their nonconformism and who do not feel afraid of taking the untrodden path. They need people who can help them evolve and be the best version of themselves.

They have a rebellious streak in them. Aquarians hate to do the expected and believe that rules are meant to be broken. They are curious and blunt and will not shy away from questioning the orthodox ways.

Also Read: 5 Zodiac signs who love to spend time with kids and babies

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×