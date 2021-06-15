5 Lessons Jab We Met taught us about LOVE

Jab We Met is a movie that is close to our hearts and will remain so for multiple reasons. It is a story of love and more directed by Imtiaz Ali. Here are 5 lessons it taught us about love.

A classic cult movie, Jab We Met has made a space in our hearts and is going to be there for a long time. From knowing all the dialogues and scenes by heart to all the songs being stuck in our minds for a decade now, it certainly created an impact that we all resonated with.

Imtiaz Ali’s best creation and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it has shown us that relationships can be built off based on friendship and how adorable these characters are when paired together. It is a romantic movie that is a classic Imtiaz Ali creation at its best. Here are 5 lessons it taught us about love and friendship.

You’ll find love unexpectedly

Love is not something that is waiting for you next door but perhaps on the next train that you almost missed! It happens when you least expect with the type of person that you least expected to marry. It takes a split of a decision to know that this is it or it might take a while to guess what your heart really desires, either way, you will know.

Love yourself first

If anything this movie has taught us is the importance of self love. Geet's character has shown us that no matter what, never stop loving yourself and always make it a priority to take care of yourself first and the rest will happen on its own eventually when the time is right. Focus on yourself and make sure you are your own happiness!

Follow your heart

This movie shows us in the most cliche and romantic way that it is always best to follow your heart, no matter what. Take your decisions from the heart and what truly makes you happy, do that. It is best when it's done wholeheartedly.

Life is too short to be taken seriously

Find happiness in small things. Take life as a joyful ride with slight ups and downs. Have fun while you are at it and don’t take life too seriously as everything is just temporary. Make your life your own jar of happiness that you are proud of.

Forgiveness is the key to move on

Forgiving people who might have caused you hurt in the past is the only way to move on and heal yourself. You cannot hold a grudge forever. Keeping hate will only corrupt your heart and mind. So, let go and move on to better things in life.

There are no rules in love

When you are in love, throw the rules out of the window. When people are in love, they may take a few drastic steps that are out of the ordinary and not conventional and that is completely normal as long as nobody is getting hurt and it is done with good intentions. There is no logical reasoning in love and that’s the best way to perceive it, sometimes!

