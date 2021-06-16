5 Lessons on life and friendship we can learn from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar’s masterful creation and starring one of the top league actors in the industry, this movie spoke to us on a different level. Here are 5 lessons it taught us about love, friendship and life.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is without a doubt Zoya Akhtar’s best creation that received a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. It touches our soul in so many different ways on tangents that were untouched before. With its amazing cast and storyline, script, screenplay and songs, you can never get enough of ZNMD with just one watch.

It gives you so many reasons to live and look forward to exploring life with your friends, travelling and finding love in a distant land. Here are 5 lessons it taught us about life and friendship.

Overcome your fears

If you keep living your life in fear, you will miss out on a lot. You cannot live life out of a box hiding away from your fears. Let go of your fears, worries, sorrows and pain and just live your life on your own terms by staying confident.

Live in the present

Live your life in the present and seize the day. Focus on today and worry less about the future. The future is unpredictable and uncertain, you never know what’s in store for you so it is better to enjoy what you have now.

Keep in touch with your friends

Friends are a lifeline, a support system that you need throughout your life. It is always good to remain in touch and check in on them from time to time. You never know what they might be going through or if they need a friend.

Travel often

Travelling opens up your horizon and expands your knowledge. It gives you a purpose and direction. Travelling makes you meet new friends and unravel different cultures all around the world.

Money can’t buy happiness

Money can’t buy you happiness is the golden rule. It can give you a life of comfort for sure, but you cannot solely rely on money for happiness. Everyone needs a break and you should focus more on what makes you truly happy like friends and small things in life.

