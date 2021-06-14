5 Life lessons to take away from the movie Tamasha

This movie is the closest to our hearts for all the right reasons. One of the best creations of Imtiaz Ali starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, here are 5 life lessons that Tamasha taught us.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starring and one of the most underrated movies of Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha is an iconic film that needs to be talked about more often. Tamasha is without a doubt the most creative and envisioned projects of Imtiaz Ali and his dream film that portrays true cinema and what art really means. Many were quick to judge the pace of the movie and the subtle darkness, but it was appalled and appreciated by critics and the audience alike. It is still admired as one of the greatest creations of Imtiaz Ali to date. It showed us the stark realities of life and taught us how to navigate through each of these while keeping your head held high and never giving up on your dream.

Here are 5 key lessons you can take away from the movie:

Travel solo at least once

No matter where you are in your life or at what juncture, make it a point to travel solo at least once in your lifetime and savour those moments. You will learn a lot by travelling solo and it could lead to meeting your soulmate or the love of your life, you never know.

Don’t let love weaken you, let it be your strength

Don’t let love overshadow your strengths and other priorities. Follow your dream and let your partner support you in all endeavours. Let it be the reason you want to excel and achieve great things in life. It is all about sharing your happiness with others.

Don’t let society dictate your life

Be firm and strong with your decisions. Have the courage to go against the flow at times and choose the less travelled path. Just because your dreams don’t align with the conventional rules of society, doesn’t mean they are wrong. Follow your passion, your dreams no matter what and don’t let society burden you or influence you into thinking it’s not right.

Don’t suppress your vulnerable side

Showing weakness doesn’t mean you are not strong. Showing your vulnerable side takes a lot of courage. It takes strength to express your emotions fully and to be vulnerable. Don’t pretend to be happy if you’re not, instead talk to people about it, open yourself to others and don’t be afraid of weakness, embrace it.

It’s okay to start late and change career paths

It is better to be late than never. It is completely normal to switch your career plans and start something much later in life. Age is just a number and you have a long life to live, so make it worthy of happiness and take control of it. Don’t be afraid to start something new just because you think it's too late.

Also Read: 3 Idiots: Check out the characters of this path breaking film as zodiac signs

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×