5 Mobile charging mistakes you should STOP doing

We often make charging mistakes but it is best to avoid them as they can damage your phones. Read on to know more.

Mobiles are now are a basic necessity just like roti, kapda and makan. We cannot imagine our life without cellphones, can we? Nowadays, amid lock down the usage of cellphones and other gadgets have gone beyond the roof and if don't take care of cellphones like giving it rest, installing safety-approved apps and anti-virus among others then the chance of damage only increases. One of the ways to take care of your mobile phones is to know how to charge it properly.

Do you know the way you charge your mobile phones can have a direct impact on electricity bills, safety and lifespan of its battery among others? There are certain dos and don'ts that we should follow while charging our cellphones. For instance, it is advised that you should never charge them to 100% or drain them to 0%. Also, many of the times we carelessly forget to remove the chargers from the socket and let the mobiles overcharge. Today we have listed out some of the common charging mistakes that we have been doing all this while.

#Mistake 1: Leaving charger in the socket

A charger inside the socket will not only lead to more electricity bills as the power gets drawn but it is also very hazardous. The transformer releases heat and the accumulation of heat can lead to fire or short-circuit the transformer causing a fire. So, always unplug the charger from the socket.

#Mistake 2: Letting the battery fully die, charging till or more than 100%

The batteries in cells are lithium-based batteries and they work in charge cycles. So if you let the battery die means you are slowly destroying the device. Also, you should not charge till or more than 100%. This is may sound weird, charging full can shorten its lifespan because of the precise number of charge cycles. Another big mistake is overcharged i.e. beyond 100%. Most of us leave the phone to charge overnight. This leads to more electricity bill, disruption of charging cycles of the battery and overheating.

#Mistake 3: Using the phone while charging

Draining the phone while it's on charge can put a lot of pressure on batteries. So, if you have to pick up the call, remove it from charging and then put it to charge after ending the call.

#Mistake 4: Keeping the case on while charging

One of the major things that should not happen to batteries is heating up of it. And when we charge phones with a case or cover on, the heat gets trapped and this leads to heating up of batteries and other parts of mobile. So, always remove the cover of the phone before you push the plug and allow the cell to charge.

#Mistake 5: Usage of generic and random chargers

When you buy a phone the company gives you a compatible charger. So, make sure to use only that and not any random and generic ones that are available to you. For the unversed, the power of the energy transmitted to the battery can be more or less via the random. If your charger gets lost or does not work, then re-order it and not use any random ones.

Sometimes we also use laptop USB ports to charge. But have you noticed that the charging takes more time than using regular sockets and it does not activate the fast charge option of the battery? That's why always opt for a wall socket.

Bottom line

The general rule is to recharge the battery fully once a month and on a daily basis keep it between 20% and 80%.

Which mistake you do often? Let us know in the comment section below.

