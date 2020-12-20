5 Most dangerous zodiac signs who should never be provoked

These zodiac signs should not be provoked as they can become uncontrollable in their fit of rage and will not think twice before harming someone.

Every zodiac sign has a dark side. Each zodiac sign is a mix of some negative and positive attributes. While there are some that can never hurt even a fly, there are others who can be quite dangerous and creepy when troubled.

These signs tend to have a more pronounced dark side than other zodiac signs and should be not provoked too much. They have little patience and can be uncontrollable when in rage. Here are 5 such zodiac signs who are prone to committing a crime and harming themselves or others in anger.

Taurus

Taureans want to be the best. If they see someone outwitting them, they will not tolerate it and will go to any lengths to harm that person and bring him down.

Gemini

Since Geminis are social and outgoing, there are many people who confide in them and share their deepest, darkest secret with them But beware, Geminis can use that against you, for their benefit and will not think twice before deceiving you.

Cancer

Cancerians are passionate and sensitive souls. They go into overdrive when outraged and can lose control. They can harm themselves or others in their fit of rage.

Scorpio

Scorpios tend to have an anger issue. They get easily agitated and can get violent at times. They are highly ambitious and want to achieve success by hook or crook and can often land in trouble because of this attitude.

Pisces

They are extremely money-minded people. All they want in life is to be rich. They can go to any lengths to achieve this dream of theirs and can betray anyone in their way.

Credits :Pexels

