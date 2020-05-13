  1. Home
5 Most energetic dog breeds to have as pets for active people

If you are looking for an energetic dog to stay active, here are some of the breeds which are super playful, smart and full of energy. But they need regular mental and physical exercises for their fitness. Check out them below.
194394 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 12:05 pm
If you are always super active and need an energetic dog as a pet then this is for you. There are some dog breeds who are always super energetic and playful. They need a lot of mental and physical exercises to keep them healthy. They may also experience behavioural changes if not stimulated properly. These dogs needed to be taken outside for different activities. So, nurturing them is also beneficial for you to stay active.

Along with outdoor activities, these playful dog breeds can also help you in household chores. They are intelligent, caring and protective towards their family and owners. They are also considered to be helpful for having emotional support. So, if you are planning to have an energetic dog breed as a pet then read on to know the types below.

Energetic dogs to have as pets:

Yorkshire Terrier

This dog is super playful and always energetic. They are mischievous, full of energy and always find something adventurous. Be it a normal walk or jumping, they need playtime and exercise on a daily basis.

 

Shiba Inu

This dog breed possesses a bold personality. They are also very stubborn and highly energetic. So, they need to be socialized from an early age to control their attitude.

 

Shetland sheepdog

This breed used to be the guard dogs of the farmers of Shetland Islands of Scotland. They used to protect crops from the birds and sheep. They can be a very good family dog, who is extremely energetic and they need a lot of space for running.

 

Welsh Corgi

This breed is good for new dog owners and family with kids because Welsh Corgis are easy to train. They are super energetic, smart and intelligent dogs. This breed needs a healthy amount of exercises every day.

 

Siberian husky

Huskies seem to be very calm, but they are extremely energetic which can sometimes border destructive. So, they need 30 to 60 minutes of healthy exercises every day to prevent this thing.

 

Credits :cheatsheet, getty images, youtube

Anonymous 3 hours ago

You also forgot about the Saint Bernards. I've got 4 of them & also 3 Siberian Huskies.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

What about English springer spaniel they never stop.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

West highland white terrier should be on the list!!!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Togo was the hero, not Balto.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Nobody mentioned a Belgian Malinois??

Anonymous 10 hours ago

My smooth fox terriers pack a whollop in the energy department. They run like the wind, hunt like few, and never tire until night falls. Not for the faint of heart for sure...

Anonymous 11 hours ago

My German Shorthair will outlast these breeds!

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I had my JRT for 15yrs. She never ran out of energy!!!!! I LOVE & MISS HER WITH ALL MY HEART.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Rhodesian Rhodesian Ridgeback

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Catahoula Leopards! Fast as lightening and never stop! Best dog ever!

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Carin terrier for sure!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Whoever came up with this list completely forgot about bird hunting dogs completely. Anyone that would list a Yorkie but not mention a Springer, viszla, wiemeraner ECT needs to find another topic to write about

Anonymous 21 hours ago

You're forgetting the Norwegian Elkhound...lots of energy.

Anonymous 1 day ago

And what about Australian Cattle Dogs?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Definitely need boxer on the list. My dogs never run out of energy!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Very true...they are full of love,life n work.

Anonymous 2 days ago

What about chihuahua

Anonymous 2 days ago

I agree with border collies.

Anonymous 2 days ago

You need to include Jackabee's.

Anonymous 2 days ago

My jackabee goes for hours. 100% energy. He keeps my older beagle going. Made him young again

Anonymous 2 days ago

Forgot the German Shorthair. They are hyper hypo!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beagles

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where's the Bullteriers?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is the Bullys

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is the Bullteriers they are family dogs and full of love!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kelpie

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where’s the Border Collie?!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Min pins are really hyper but spool lovable

Anonymous 2 days ago

And the Jack Rusull that never stops and runs like hell

Anonymous 2 days ago

I have 1 year old female Jack Russel who seems top of scale to all type-behaviours mentioned for breed, but love returned is tops!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I have 1 year old female Jack Russel who seems top of scale to all type-behaviours mentioned for breed, but love returned is tops!

Anonymous 2 days ago

And the Jack Russell that never stops

Anonymous 2 days ago

How about the Carolina Dog. If you see one at a dog park he will be the fastest one there. The breed is the only native bred American dog. They came across the Bering land bridge 12,000 years ago and many are still wild in South Carolina and Georgia. And boy are they active.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cant beleive no WEimaraner very loyal and more energetic than any of these breeds

Anonymous 2 days ago

A weim will still be going long after a little Yorkie poops out and needs to be carried!

Anonymous 2 days ago

forgot rough coat collies

Anonymous 2 days ago

A Smooth Coat Fox Terrier

Anonymous 2 days ago

I agree!

