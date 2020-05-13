5 Most energetic dog breeds to have as pets for active people
If you are always super active and need an energetic dog as a pet then this is for you. There are some dog breeds who are always super energetic and playful. They need a lot of mental and physical exercises to keep them healthy. They may also experience behavioural changes if not stimulated properly. These dogs needed to be taken outside for different activities. So, nurturing them is also beneficial for you to stay active.
Along with outdoor activities, these playful dog breeds can also help you in household chores. They are intelligent, caring and protective towards their family and owners. They are also considered to be helpful for having emotional support. So, if you are planning to have an energetic dog breed as a pet then read on to know the types below.
Energetic dogs to have as pets:
Yorkshire Terrier
This dog is super playful and always energetic. They are mischievous, full of energy and always find something adventurous. Be it a normal walk or jumping, they need playtime and exercise on a daily basis.
Shiba Inu
This dog breed possesses a bold personality. They are also very stubborn and highly energetic. So, they need to be socialized from an early age to control their attitude.
Shetland sheepdog
This breed used to be the guard dogs of the farmers of Shetland Islands of Scotland. They used to protect crops from the birds and sheep. They can be a very good family dog, who is extremely energetic and they need a lot of space for running.
Welsh Corgi
This breed is good for new dog owners and family with kids because Welsh Corgis are easy to train. They are super energetic, smart and intelligent dogs. This breed needs a healthy amount of exercises every day.
Siberian husky
Huskies seem to be very calm, but they are extremely energetic which can sometimes border destructive. So, they need 30 to 60 minutes of healthy exercises every day to prevent this thing.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
You also forgot about the Saint Bernards. I've got 4 of them & also 3 Siberian Huskies.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
What about English springer spaniel they never stop.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
West highland white terrier should be on the list!!!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Togo was the hero, not Balto.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Nobody mentioned a Belgian Malinois??
Anonymous 10 hours ago
My smooth fox terriers pack a whollop in the energy department. They run like the wind, hunt like few, and never tire until night falls. Not for the faint of heart for sure...
Anonymous 11 hours ago
My German Shorthair will outlast these breeds!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I had my JRT for 15yrs. She never ran out of energy!!!!! I LOVE & MISS HER WITH ALL MY HEART.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Rhodesian Rhodesian Ridgeback
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Catahoula Leopards! Fast as lightening and never stop! Best dog ever!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Carin terrier for sure!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Whoever came up with this list completely forgot about bird hunting dogs completely. Anyone that would list a Yorkie but not mention a Springer, viszla, wiemeraner ECT needs to find another topic to write about
Anonymous 21 hours ago
You're forgetting the Norwegian Elkhound...lots of energy.
Anonymous 1 day ago
And what about Australian Cattle Dogs?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Definitely need boxer on the list. My dogs never run out of energy!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Very true...they are full of love,life n work.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What about chihuahua
Anonymous 2 days ago
I agree with border collies.
Anonymous 2 days ago
You need to include Jackabee's.
Anonymous 2 days ago
My jackabee goes for hours. 100% energy. He keeps my older beagle going. Made him young again
Anonymous 2 days ago
Forgot the German Shorthair. They are hyper hypo!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Beagles
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where's the Bullteriers?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where is the Bullys
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where is the Bullteriers they are family dogs and full of love!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kelpie
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where’s the Border Collie?!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Min pins are really hyper but spool lovable
Anonymous 2 days ago
And the Jack Rusull that never stops and runs like hell
Anonymous 2 days ago
I have 1 year old female Jack Russel who seems top of scale to all type-behaviours mentioned for breed, but love returned is tops!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Anonymous 2 days ago
And the Jack Russell that never stops
Anonymous 2 days ago
How about the Carolina Dog. If you see one at a dog park he will be the fastest one there. The breed is the only native bred American dog. They came across the Bering land bridge 12,000 years ago and many are still wild in South Carolina and Georgia. And boy are they active.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Cant beleive no WEimaraner very loyal and more energetic than any of these breeds
Anonymous 2 days ago
A weim will still be going long after a little Yorkie poops out and needs to be carried!
Anonymous 2 days ago
forgot rough coat collies
Anonymous 2 days ago
A Smooth Coat Fox Terrier
Anonymous 2 days ago
I agree!