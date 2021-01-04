5 Most feminine zodiac signs who are always in touch with their emotions

Being feminine is a dynamic trait. While on one hand, it involves being vulnerable, on the other it also involves being empathetic and expressive. Here are 5 zodiac signs who have a feminine demeanour.

Femininity is not just about being emotional or delicate. It is about being caring, nurturing, expressive and much more. Being feminine is about being sensitive and feeling things deeply. It is about being insightful and communicative. When it comes to zodiac signs, some are masculine while some that are feminine.

Feminine zodiac signs absorb the energy around them and react accordingly. They get affected by their surroundings and based on it, express their emotions. Here are 5 such zodiac signs who are feminine in their astrological makeup and who embrace their femininity.

Taurus

Taureans feel deeply about other people. They are nurturing and observant and do their best to make others feel comfortable. They are very much in touch with their feminine side and believe in creating a warm environment.

Cancer

Sympathetic, nurturing and sensitive are the traits of Cancerians. They are vulnerable and introverted, who feel things very deeply but shy away from being expressive. They care for others a lot and have a supportive nature.

Libra

Librans are optimistic and gentle beings who always look at the bright side of things. They have a positive outlook on life and are always smiling. They have a warm and earthy personality and inspire others with their positivity.

Scorpio

They might seem always in control and practical individuals. But Scorpions too have an emotional side to them. They are kind-hearted and emotional beings who are very choosy when it comes to them opening up to someone.

Capricorn

Capricorn-born people tend to keep the needs of others before their own needs and believe taking others ahead along with them. They are attentive and empathetic about others’ feelings and hold their needs in high regard.

