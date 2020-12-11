5 MOST introverted zodiac signs who prefer keeping to themselves

Shy, quiet, hesitant and loners, these are some of the words that are synonymous with introverts. Here are 5 zodiac signs who always prefer their company over someone else’s and love chilling at home.

The lockdown and the social distancing has probably been a boon for all the introverts out there. They have not had to unnecessarily socialise or attend get together or go clubbing. They finally got a chance to do what they love, being at home, without feeling apologetic about it.

Introverts usually find it hard to interact with people for a long time and need their space to recharge and rejuvenate. They prefer being away from the crowd and are happiest in their own company. Here are 5 zodiac signs who are introverted and find it hard to socialise.

Taurus

Taureans any day, prefer being curled up with a good book than going out to socialise. They will always prefer a night in than a night out.

Virgo

Though they might appear to be talkative and outgoing, Virgos are introverts at heart. They only indulge in small talk to appear social and do not let their guard down easily.

Aquarius

Aquarians are shy beings who only like to socialise in their own close-knit group of friends. They are not too vocal and prefer being in the company of people who they feel comfortable with.

Pisces

They are always engrossed in their own thoughts and are mostly busy daydreaming. They never feel the need to go out of their way to interact with people as they constantly have tons of creative ideas and things on their mind.

Capricorn

Capricorns fear being vulnerable in front of anybody and everybody. They are very selective when it comes to making friends and don’t trust people easily, enough to show their weak and vulnerable side.

