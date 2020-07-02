5 Most obedient dog breeds that are easy to train

Obedient dog breeds are quite easy to train. They are gentle, calm, friendly and smart. Their intelligence helps them to learn new things quickly. So, given below are some of the obedient dog breeds.

A friendly and well-mannered dog depends on its training a lot. They need to be groomed properly to gel with every member of the family where they are living. They should do exercises regularly for mental stimulation; otherwise, they start showing negative behaviour.

But there are some dog breeds that are naturally very obedient and listen to your orders carefully. They become well-mannered dogs after training. So, if you are thinking to bring a dog pet, you should consider bringing the most obedient ones.

Most obedient dog breeds:

Border Collie

This breed is often considered to be the smartest dog breed which is extremely intelligent and eager to learn new things. Along with that, they always want to please people. So, they make a great obedient dog breed.

German Shepherd

German Shepherd is another highly intelligent dog breed which is commonly used as sniffing dogs in the military, police force, rescue groups, etc. They are very loyal and protective of their family.

Golden Retriever

This friendly dog breed is highly popular as a family pet. They are affectionate and gentle to kids and other pets. They have great enthusiasm for life. They are also intelligent and want to please others.

Labrador Retriever

This breed is highly popular as a family pet and has many similarities to Golden Retriever. They are also trained and used in service dogs because of their intelligence, smartness and calm and gentle behaviour.

Keeshond

Belgian Keeshond is not a popular dog breed but very smart, loyal, friendly and gentle. They are always curious but easy to train. Keeshond has a great enthusiasm for learning new things.

Share your comment ×