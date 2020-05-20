5 Most popular dog breeds of 2020

The popularity of a dog breed depends on its maintenance, nature, training process, friendliness, temperament, etc. Based on these, we have listed the top 5 popular dog breeds of 2020.

There are numerous types of dog breeds. Some are classics and will always remain popular, while others will be famous as per trends. For example, Labrador retriever is always the most favourable dog breed for families. They are playful and affectionate and gel well with people. There are other popular dog breeds which are currently in top 5 list for this year 2020.

Knowing about the list will help you to zero down a dog. But you should always consider its size, nature, training type, needs and temperaments. Also make sure that the breed fits your preferences.

Most popular dog breeds of 2020. Find out below.

1- Labrador Retriever

This dog breed has been the most popular one since the 1990s. They are playful, gentle, intelligent and make a great family pet and a working dog as well. This dog is the most favoured one as a therapy dog.

2- German Shepherd

This is a hard-working dog breed who is smart, intelligent, energetic, strong and protective. They are very popular in families and they are well-behaved with other pets and kids as well.

3- Golden Retriever

They are extremely friendly with family members, especially with kids. But they cannot be a guard dog because their nature as they are not cunning.

4- French Bulldog

French Bulldogs were bred to become human's companion. They are cuddly and easy to take care of because of their short hair coat.

5- Beagle

Beagles are the happiest breeds who were bred to be trackers and hunters. You don’t need to get tensed about your lost stuff because your Beagle loves to smell everything. Even, their hair coat is easy to take care of and they make a great family pet as well.

