5 Most popular dog breeds and their health issues

If you have a pet dog, then it’s better to know about their health issues before, so that you can take a step to prevent it. So, here are some popular dog breeds and their health problems.

Dogs can also have health issues which require a lot of attention, care and the right treatment for them. And health problems in dogs are not the same or specific. Different dog breeds can be affected by different issues.

So, we have given below the health problems based on some popular dog breeds so that you can be aware of them to take action in order to save your furry friend.

Popular dog breeds and their health problems:

Siberian Husky- Autoimmune Disorders

This problem causes sores and hair loss in Huskies and when it damages immune problem, they might have eye disorders also like glaucoma or cataract. Generally, vets use immunosuppressant such as cyclosporine to inhibit the immune system for this problem.

Bulldog- Respiratory problems

Bulldogs can suffer from severe breathing problems because of their narrow nostrils. That’s why it’s advisable to keep them cool in summer days and don’t make them do excessive workout.

Pug- Eye problem

Pugs are more prone to eye problems, especially when they get into an accident or fight with another dog, their eyes might pop out. In this case, cover the eyes with a damp cloth and rush to your doctor.

German Shepherd- Hip Dysplasia

Hip Dysplasia is a problem when the joint’s ball and the socket don’t fit together and then it causes pain and arthritis sometimes. Generally, healthy dog parents will produce dogs with properly structured hips. So, ask the breeder if the parents have hip problems.

Labrador Retriever- Obesity

Labs can suffer from obesity which is linked to other health issues. So, they need rigorous exercises daily. And if they want to eat something frequently, then give them raw carrots, green beans and apples to snack on. You can also consult your vet to have a strict diet chart for him.

