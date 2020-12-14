5 Movies to watch on Netflix to get into the Christmas spirit this holiday

Christmas is on its way. Apart from meeting your friends and family, there are some great movies you can watch on Netflix to get the Christmas vibes. Take a look at them!

Winter is one of the best seasons of the year because of Christmas. It is the holiday time when people get together and meet their closed ones and indulge in some delicious treats. But this year, Christmas might be a bit different due to the COVID 19 pandemic. We may not be able to meet all our friends and family.

But that doesn’t mean we cannot get into the Christmas spirit. You can enjoy watching Christmas movies and cherish the festival at your own place. So, here are some of the best movies to watch on Netflix this Christmas.

Best movies to watch on Netflix for Christmas:

Let It Snow (2019)

It is based on a storybook, where the lives of some high school seniors get affected by a snowstorm on Christmas eve. It also shows their lives associated with mysterious encounters, parties and romances.

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

This movie is about a medieval knight who gets magically transported to the modern-lives of Ohio during the holidays. He then gets to meet and becomes friends with a science teacher and falls in love with her.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

An aspiring young journalist is sent to Aldovia to report a Prince who is about to become the King. The movie also had two other sequels of it where first they get married (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding) and then they expect their baby after one year (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby).

Santa Girl (2019)

Santa Claus’ only daughter is forced to marry a guy whom she never met in her life before she takes the responsibilities of her family business. But before that, she decides to explore the real world and to attend college with her loyal elf.

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

This movie shows a wedding planner who is busy with the most important wedding of her career. But things take a different turn when she crosses path with Conor, a private investigator. Later, things get messy, but he manages to steal her heart.

