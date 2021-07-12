5 Must have wardrobe essentials you need to add a comfort element in your office ready looks

Formals need not always be boring and ancient. Here are 5 versatile fashion picks you must have to amp up your office ready looks.

Getting back to the office but can’t let go of your comfy loungewear style? Here are 5 fashion choices that can make the best style to look stylish and comfy. With soothing material and casual design, these fashion picks are a wardrobe must have for every millennial girl out there who loves to give a comfy touch to her everyday workwear.

A comfy white tee

White is a classic colour and also a versatile choice that gels well with other hues. Put on a blazer and pencil skirt along with it to give the comfy look and formal spin.

Bodycon dress

Bodycon dresses can go well for all occasions. You can also style it up with a moto jacket or scarf and belt to give it a hard-rock vibe or team it with chunky sneakers for a sporty feel. High heels and simple hoop earrings are all it takes to give this style an office-ready look.

An off-shoulder crop top

Cut from richly textured plissé velour with lettuce edging for a subtle ruffled effect, this red crop top is definitely a statement-making style to stand out from the crowd. Count on it to make you look confident and ready for your next big presentation..

Satin drape top

With a subtle houndstooth pattern, this simple yet stylish wrap style top is perfect for your everyday work wear. You can be at comfort and move around easily without any restrictions as the satin drape is soft and smooth.

Fleece Pullover

A checkered print top is always a dapper style to look uber cool. You can pair it up with casual jeans or a plain midi skirt to slay in style at your workplace.

So, how do you like to style up for work?

