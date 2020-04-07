5 Must watch short films that you can binge watch now amid lockdown

Don't know what to binge watch next? Read on as we have compiled a list of must watch short films that you can enjoy now amid lockdown.

A lot of free time and leisure have swept in our life out of blue because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The only best thing we can do right now is, sit at home. Yes, it is as simple as staying at home will help us to stop the spread. So, now that we have ample of time, we can do things which we always wanted to but always complained about lack of time. Watching, reading, playing games, self-care and household chores have become a new routine for many. Speaking of binge-watching content, there are several options these days.

Web series on OTT platforms, fun videos on social media sites and reruns of old and classic shows on TV are what we are currently consuming. However, if you are still running out of content, fret not, as today we have compiled a list of must-watch short films. I have included 5 short films on this list in no particular order which you can watch for free during the quarantine. While some are poignant, empowering and comes with social messages and others are fun to watch and will stay with you forever. Watch these 5 short films or re-visit if you have already watched them as these can never bore us.

1. Ved & Arya

Terribly Tiny Tale's recently released short film called Ved & Arya talks about a topic which we often brush under the carpet. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the film will surely leave a broad smile on your face.

2. Devi

If you have still not watch Devi, then you should. The hard-hitting short film which focuses on rape victims is directed by Priyanka Banerjee. It features an ensemble cast that includes Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre among others.

3. Ahalya

Ahalya which stars the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee, Radhika Apte and Tota Roy Chowdhury is another must-watch short film. The gripping suspense movie will keep you hooked till the end. The Sujoy Ghosh directed short film was released in 2015.

4. Kriti

If you are horror/suspense buff then you will surely like this short film. The psychological thriller stars Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma and was released in the year 2016.

5. Suno

The short film by Terribly Tiny Tale is about consent and marital rape. The movie is an eye-opener and a must-watch as it put things into perspective. The movie stars Amrita Puri & Sumeet Vyas and directed by Shubham Yogi.

Other short films which are also worth watching are: Chutney,

