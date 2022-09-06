5 Onam celebration activities for kids to enjoy

Kids love the excitement, thrill, and celebration of Onam, which goes along with Onam sadya and payasam, as a great reason for the festival. Kids have a lot to be happy about because they get new clothes, scrumptious food being served on banana leaves, and tons of delicious treats! It's also important to engage kids in some creative activities at home in this busy world where they may become estranged from their traditional roots and relationships moving ahead in their lives.

Here we bring you 5 Onam celebration activities for your kids to enjoy to keep in the festive spirit high.

1. Read the story of Onam with your children

Everyone should maintain a connection to the culture's history and traditions. The greatest opportunity to sit down with your kids and explain the significance of onam and the history of the celebration is undoubtedly during that festival. You can encourage them to read a variety of tales that are available both online and in physical bookstores, which will also treat them to a mythical visual feast.

2. Make an Onam greeting card

Your children will have a great time creating their own DIY Onam greeting cards to send to loved ones, family, and friends. Make them create greeting cards in this digital age instead of using social media tools to send infographics to groups. There is no doubt that a handmade card may go a long way because it is always touching to know that someone took the time to make you something special.

3. Make your own Nettipattam

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, nettipattam is an ornament used to adorn temple elephants. If the children make these at home on their own, it will undoubtedly be a good Onam activity. It is another traditional sign of Kerala. It can be created in a range of sizes to fit your space.

4. Making DIY Pulikali mask

It is a mask used in a Pulikali performance, a type of traditional dance in which performers dress in tiger masks and paint their bodies to resemble tigers while dancing to the rhythm of musical instruments. Kids can create a tiger mask for themselves in a straightforward and simple manner by utilizing a paper plate, colored pencils, glue, and scissors.

5. Make a paper racing boat

The snake boat race is perhaps another fascinating aspect of Onam. Even young children can build their own paper boats that float and race them against friends in the water. For this activity, all they need is a single piece of plain paper. You can always assist them with the most challenging edges in addition to letting them choose the colours.

These Onam crafts and activities will undoubtedly get your kids in the holiday spirit.

