5 Pairs of Zodiac Signs who are incompatible with each other and completely poles apart

Nobody dare pair these zodiac signs together. These 5 pairs of star signs have nothing in common and only spell trouble when put together.

There are some people who are just perfect for each other. They get each other and know what to say and when to say it. While there are others who just for no specific reason cannot stand each other and are simply not compatible. If you meet someone and instantly develop a disliking for them, chances are that it is because of their zodiac sign.

Every zodiac sign has different traits and qualities and at times, these can collide with another’s. Some pairs of zodiac signs just don’t have anything in common and tend to quite often than not, have conflicting viewpoints and opinions. Here is a list of 5 pairs of zodiac signs who just can’t see eye-to-eye.

Aries and Cancer

With Aries and Cancer, it can be that since Cancer is, in general, an insecure sign, they might constantly want validations and affirmations. In such a situation, Aries might only spend their time convincing Cancerians and reassuring them, resulting in Aries’ becoming distant.

Aquarius and Taurus

Taureans like taking it easy and are usually laid-back in their approach. Aquarians love going on adventures and not conforming to norms and doing things their own way and never having a dull day.

Capricorn and Sagittarius

Capricorns are determined and hardworking. They are dedicated professionals and do not mind working towards their goal, while Sagittarians just want to enjoy life, explore their surroundings and have fun.

Virgo and Libra

Humour and wit is second nature for Virgos. They are realists and therefore use humour to lighten up situations, while Libras are dreamers. They are incredibly optimistic and firmly believe that anything can happen.

Leo and Scorpio

Leos are always out there and are social butterflies. They love being in the limelight and tend to dominate most conversations. In contrast, Scorpios prefer being in the background and take time to open up to people.

