5 Patriotic Indian TV Shows to Binge on This Independence Day

Over the years, Indian entertainment industry has made an umpteen number of television shows that not only made us proud, but also instilled a patriotic sentiment amongst every Indian. Here we present to you, a list of 5 shows that can be watched during this ‘Independence Day’ week.

Indian television has been at the forefront of entertainment at home since ever. From mushy love stories to family drama, humorous comedy and historical shows, Indian TV has come a long way since the 80s. The television industry has produced several superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan, Mandira Bedi and Pankaj Kapoor.

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day this week, it evokes a sense of pride and also reminds us of the sacrifices that our freedom fighters made. Most of us would probably be swinging on the couch on August 15th, how about watching something better than the usual Bollywood masala movies? Binge-watch these 5 nationalistic television shows to wake up the patriot in you.



1. The Family Man

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, this series has an amazing documentary with thrill with slight comedy. The show follows an intelligence officer who juggles between national responsibilities and his personal life as a family man. He deals with both the issues simultaneously- small income and growing terrorism across the nation.



2. Saara Akaash

Starring Sai Deodhar, Kiran Kumar, Sonal Sehgal and Shakti Anand, this fictional television show aired in 2003 that showcased the professional and personal lives of Indian Air Force officers. Set against the vast picture of Indian Air Force, the serial is full of action that was encrusted with patriotic elements that made a special place in the audience’s heart.

3. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

With Kabir Khan’s web debut, this series stars Sunny Kaushal, MK Raina and Sharvari Wagh. The show is based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The story follows the incredible people who came forward to fight for the country's independence.



4. Fauji

With Shah Rukh Khan’s debut, this show propelled him to become a household name. This was an extremely popular show about a set of trainees into a commando school, their training and induction as soldiers. Abhimanyu Singh, portrayed by SRK, was one of the main characters of the show.

5. Left Right Left

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal as Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat, this show was based on Kanchenjunga Military Academy where soldiers are trained to serve in the Indian Army. The show initially started as a vengeance story but shifted soon to terrorism espionage and sleeper cells. The show motivated the audience that they have the power to make a difference in taking care of the national security

Share your comment ×