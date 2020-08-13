5 Patriotic Virtual ways to celebrate Independence Day 2020

Contemplating how to celebrate India’s 73rd year of Independence amid the pandemic? Here are 5 virtual ways you can celebrate with your family and friends.

None of us might have ever imagined that there will come an Independence Day where celebrating 15th of August with friends and family would seem impossible. Sure, we can have a feast at home or watch the Red Fort celebrations from our small screen, but most of us could really use getting together with our extended family and friends right about now. Of course, getting together IRL is still not the safest option, which is why we bring you some virtual ways to celebrate the day.

Thanks to the internet, people can still be in touch even when they are physically distanced. When all grand events have been happening online, then why not celebrate the day virtually with your friends and family? From watching patriotic movies to posting pictures online, we have put together a list of things that can help you celebrate Independence Day this year.

5 virtual ideas to celebrate Independence Day 2020.

1- Most of us would probably be watching the celebrations at the Red Fort anyway, so why not watch it together with your folks? In a situation where everyone is locked inside and are working remotely, it can feel lonely. On this day, make sure you watch it with someone so that you enjoy it to the fullest.

2- Just because you are socially distancing, it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a movie night with your closed ones. Look for patriotic family-friendly flicks to share like Mother India, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan and many more.

3- Teachers can ask the students to join in patriotic virtual activities like having an online costume contest, theme party, asking the kids to explain Independence concepts, organizing Independence Day quiz or play fun games to celebrate the day.

4- Share a list of patriotic songs like ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, ‘Ae Watan’, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ and more with your friends to evoke a sense of pride and remind your closed ones to commemorate the Indian freedom fighters with these patriotic songs.

5- Paint your social media tricolour by clicking pictures with your family and ask your friends to do the same.

