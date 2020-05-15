5 Plant mistakes to avoid during the quarantine period

Since we are stressed out due to the Coronavirus lockdown period, so we tend to make mistakes while taking care of houseplants as well. Here are the mistakes that you can avoid in this quarantine period to keep your plants healthy.

COVID 19 is affecting people's mental health. If you have a small garden in your house, it must be tough for you to take care of the plants as you won't have the essential things needed for them. Due to this, people tend to make a lot of mistakes which may be harmful for the plants. Most of the common houseplants need to regular watering and fertilizers to grow properly.

Apart from succulents, cactus and other tropical houseplants need a lot of caring because they are easy to nurture because of their adaptability to the indoor environment. But that doesn’t also mean that they can tolerate everything. They also need some kind of pampering and care. So, here we have jotted down some common plant mistakes that people tend to make during this quarantine period. Read on to know them.

Common plant mistakes during the quarantine period.

1- Before buying the plants, you should know about them properly. Don’t try new experimental things just because you are bored at your home in the quarantine.

2- We have always been taught that water is the key for plants to live. But that doesn’t mean we have to water them every now and then. Don’t overwater them as it damages their growth.

3- Also remember if you don't water them and use fertilizers for a longer period, it will kill them. So, maintain a proper routine.

4- Place them in the ideal position for them to receive the right amount of sunlight.

5- Make sure you are conscious about the drainage system of you pots of the plants. As the water you are providing them needs to get drained out properly, otherwise, it will make the roots rot. So, if you have bought a new fancy ceramic pot, check its drainage system.

