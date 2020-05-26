5 Popular and adorable black and white cat breeds

If you are searching for a cat breed with vibrant colours, then go for the black and white ones. They are catchy and adorable and also most of them are good with other pets and kids. Read on to know more about them.

Black and white cats are always in trend as pets. They are adorable and fit easily in your home with other pets. But often people mistake with black and white cat breed. They think that there is only one such type of cat and that is the Tuxedo cat breed. However, that is not the case.

There are numerous other popular cat breeds with this colour combination. And they are cute, fluffy, and look attractive with their striking features. So, if you are planning to adopt one such pet, here are the things that you should know about.

Choose from these popular black and white cat breeds:

Persian

This royal breed is popular and loved across the world. They like to be treated with respect and gentleness. It was brought to Europe in 1626 and liked by Queen Victoria in the 19th century. Due to their sensitive nature, they are not so good with kids as they need attention from everyone. But their adorable look with round cheeks and soft coat makes a great option to have them as pets.

Manx cat

Their behaviour is more like a dog. They are smart and intelligent and easy to train. This breed is playful, companionable and energetic as well.

Munchkin

They were named so because of their shorter legs than average length. They are extremely warm-hearted, outgoing, fun-loving. But they need some extra help for their shorter legs while growing up.

Maine Coon

They are considered to be one of the largest domestic cat breeds with their long fluffy coat of hair. They come with adaptable and friendly personality which makes them gel with all family members.

Scottish Fold

They are popular for their small and folded ears. This breed is very friendly and easy-going with other pets and kids.

Most of these breeds are available in different colour variations. So, you need to find the black and white ones from them.

