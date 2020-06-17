5 Popular cat breeds to have as pets for the first time owners

If you are thinking to bring a cat in your home to nurture, then first make sure this is not your first time. But if you are a first-time pet owner, then you may not be able to handle any type of cat breed. So, here are some popular cats that are the perfect fit for first-time cat owners.

Popular cat breeds for first-time pet owners:

Persian

It is big round eyes and head, short legs and long flowing coat. They are expressive with their soft voice and eyes. They love to play and have a cuddle but would never demand them. So, if you are searching for a cat with a low activity level, then Persian is for you.

Russian Blue

This breed is short-tempered and very loyal. They are quite devoted and affectionate to their family members. This cat can also sense the human’s mood and provide comfort accordingly.

Maine Coon

This is the perfect breed for people who like dogs but want to have a cat. They are very gentle and always curious. They are giant and have long flowing coats. Maine Coons have a great affection for their owners and like to follow them everywhere.

Siamese

The Siamese breed is affectionate and persistent with their desires. They are recognised by their loud distinctive sound. And they never are afraid to convey their thoughts.

Scottish Fold

They are popular for their folded ears. This breed is expressive, sensitive and active. They are very sweet and affectionate. So, they are perfect for first-time cat owners.

