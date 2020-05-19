5 Popular cat breeds with the long lifespan

Cats generally live for 11 to 15 years. But there are some popular breeds who have a longer lifespan. So, here are 5 such breeds of cats who live longer. Check them out right below.

According to research, a cat lives from 11 to 15 years on an average. Cat owners do everything for them as they pamper them a lot. They do it so that they can live a much longer and healthy life. The house cats are among the longest living breeds. Death is a natural factor of nature and we have to deal with it. Your dearest furry friend will leave you one day.

But choosing the cat breeds with a longer life span will be beneficial to you. But we need to take care of them a lot to provide them a healthy and strong life. So, here are top 5 cat breeds with a longer life span. Check them out right below.

Popular cat breeds with a longer life span:

Siamese

This cat breed is originally from Thailand. They are known for their striking features and social nature. They are prone to dental and respiratory issues. They have an average lifespan of 12 to 20 years.

Savannah

This breed is recommended only for experienced pet owners. They can be friendly with people but sometimes get unpredictable for their active and bold temperament. They lead a very healthy life with an average lifespan of 12 to 20 years.

Ragdoll

Ragdolls are easy-going and gentle. They love their owners a lot and like to follow them everywhere. This breed is generally very healthy but some are prone to bladder stone and heart disease. Their average lifespan is 15 years or even more.

Bombay

Bombay breeds are easygoing, affectionate and cuddly. They love to play a lot. They are prone to respiratory problems and heart diseases. But they can live for almost 12 to 16 years on an average.

Balinese

This spontaneous and longhaired breed is the mutation of Siamese. They are friendly, energetic and chatty like Siamese. They like to get engaged in household things. The average lifespan of Balinese is 12 to 20 years.

