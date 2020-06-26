  1. Home
5 Popular Dog breeds that can survive well in the hot weather climate

If you are thinking of having a dog that can survive well in hot weather, then here’s a list of popular dog breeds. They thrive in high temperature and can protect themselves.
Mumbai
Are you planning to bring a pet dog in your home? Then it’s better to opt for one that can thrive in the hot Indian weather. Getting a dog that cannot tolerate hot weather will be problematic for you to tackle your furry friend. Though they are adaptable, the climate can have a negative impact on them on a daily basis.

So, it’s always better to do some research and bring a pet that can survive in a hot climate. Many dog breeds were originated in a hot climate and they can thrive in it as well. The names are given right below.

These are the dogs that can tolerate how weather:

Chihuahua

This breed was originated in the hot and dry desert of Mexico and it survives in such weather climate. This dog is extremely adaptable. Their thin coat cannot protect them in cold weather. So, they are comfortable with the hot temperature.

 

Australian Cattle Dog

This is a highly active breed that can work hard despite the hot weather. It has a short double coat that gives them protection both in high and low temperatures.

 

Yorkshire Terrier

They have a short coat of hair and not fur which keeps them survive in the hot summer season. Even this dog breed needs to be kept warm so that they can do well in the hot climate.

 

Greyhound

It’s a large dog breed for hot weather. It has a short and thin coat and a lean body which helps them to regulate their temperature in hot climate.

 

Great Dane

This is one of the best large dog breeds for hot climate. It can conserve energy and survive in warm weather climate. But black great danes tend to get warmer faster in hot weather and they should never be left alone under the sun for a long time.

Credits :spruce, youtube, getty images

