5 Popular Indian dog breeds to have as pets

If you are thinking to adopt a dog as your pet, then Indian breeds are an excellent option. They are lovable, brave, loyal and friendly and they make a great guard-dog for the family as well. Check out their names below.

Indian dog breeds are the most adaptive and lively breeds in the world. They can adjust themselves with the weather and can survive in any kind of tough condition. But unfortunately, people mostly opt for a foreign dog breed to nurture them as pets. There are few people who know properly about them.

So, if you are thinking to adopt a dog as a pet, then Indian breeds are also a great option to opt for. So, here is a list of five popular Indian dog breeds that make a great pet and some are known as excellent guard dogs as well. Read on to know more about them.

Popular Indian dog breeds to have as pets:

Kombai

This is one of the bravest dog breeds of India which was earlier used for hunting boars, bison and deer. It is the native breed of Tamil Nadu and named after the town where it was developed. This breed is very loyal and a great guard dog.

Rampur hound

This is one of the oldest and rarest dog breeds of India which got its name from the city Rampur where it originated from. Ahmed Ali Khan Bahadur, the Nawab of Rampur, created this breed with the combination of the bloodlines of Tazi from Afghanistan and English Greyhound of UK.

Chippiparai

It’s a sight-hound dog breed that is originated from South India. It was used for the hunting of boars, rabbits and deer. This dog is highly loyal and friendly.

Rajapalayam

This breed was named after the small town of Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu. This dog breed is used as guard dogs in the border of Kashmir by the Indian Army. They also make a great guard dog for families.

Indian Pariah dog

This one of the ancient dog breeds of India, which are referred to as pye-dog. This breed is quite defensive and make a great watch-dog. But they are also very lovable as pets.

