5 Popular vloggers to follow on YouTube for makeup hacks

YouTube is a great place to learn new makeup hacks and tricks during quarantine. So, here are top 5 YouTube channels to follow for beauty and skincare hacks.

Women love to do makeup and learn new makeup techniques to flaunt their best features. Makeup is evolving each day with new things to make it look more natural. For this, HD makeup and airbrush makeup methods have also been developed to give a smooth texture to the skin. And several other makeup trends are also becoming viral. And who wouldn't want to know about these new makeup tutorials.

Hence, YouTube makeup tutorials have highly been popular when it comes to learn new makeup hacks, different types of eye makeup and contour techniques. So, we have listed 5 popular YouTube channels for you to take your makeup skill to the next level. You can follow them to stay updated with new beauty trends.

Popular YouTube makeup artists to follow for beauty hacks:

Melissa Samways

She is a popular makeup artist and beauty influencer. Along with makeup tutorials, she also posts videos of different DIY skincare hacks. Melissa is widely known for her gorgeous eye makeup videos.

Smitha Deepak

She is a famous fashion and beauty vlogger from San Francisco. Her videos initially got popular for recreating the look of a popular personality. Now she posts videos of different makeup looks and skincare hacks. The prime attraction of her channel is the surprising transformations with makeup.

Nikkie Tutorials

She is one of the most well-known makeup artists and beauty vloggers with 13.4 million subscribers. She posts videos of all types of makeup looks. Her videos also shares her reviews of makeup products.

Laura Lee

Laura is based out of California, who started her YouTube videos with makeup tutorials. But now she posts videos of other things as well like makeup products, different types of outfits, home décor, etc. Her makeup tutorial about smokey eyes was quite popular.

Wayne Goss

Wayne Goss is a popular makeup artist who posts videos of different types of makeup tutorials. He has almost 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. If you also want to know about reviews of a makeup product, then follow this channel.

