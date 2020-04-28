5 purchases that are actually a complete WASTE of money

We tend to buy several things that we don’t need actually. Those have just been bought by certain temptation for that moment. This kind of shopping are actually a big waste of money. Find out such 5 purchases that make us waste our money unknowingly.

People are always aware of their money savings and expenditure. So, several things are planned accordingly every month after getting the salary. Except the normal responsibilities, we may try to spend within our budget. Sales are the perfect time for people to do shopping. While going for a movie or dinner, we try to find some exciting deals to cut down on the bills. But after all these attempts, we unknowingly tend to waste money on certain things.

There are some kind of purchases that people do very often, but they are actually a total wastage of money. We may get very excited while purchasing it, but after some days, they go to the list of wastage. At that moment, we may ignore the savings we did for this thing. So, here we have complied things which are actually a waste of money and you should stop buying them in the future.

Purchases that make us waste our money.

Rarely used makeup products

Women generally have certain makeup products that are not used regularly. You must have bought them for a special purpose, but don't use it now. So, next time ask yourself before buying anything do you really need that product?

Gym equipment

When you buy gym equipment for your home, you tend to avoid the workout routine and delay it for the next. After some days it becomes damaged, so opt for gym sessions instead of buying the equipment.

Decorative item for home

We often buy items for the home décor without thinking about the space for it. Later, it is disposed for not having enough space for it or matching items with it. So, check out for the matching things, space and measurements needed for the new item before purchasing it.

Shopping on vacation

When we are on a vacation, we start do shopping without thinking about anything and realise later after we return from the vacay that it wasn't required at all.

Purchasing stuff for a new skill

When you are going to start a new skill, don’t buy several things for it. You may not like the new skill after some days and then these things will be wasted. So, start with a few things as you can shop for them later.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×