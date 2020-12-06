5 Reasons why it is important for all mothers to have 'ME' time

All moms need alone time to relieve themselves from excess stress, hectic schedule and busy lives round the clock. Being a mother is not an easy task and it comes with lots of baggage. Here are 5 reasons why it is important for all mothers to have alone time.

Being a mother comes with lots of baggage and challenges. By the time you wind up your day, you are left with no energy and no time to indulge in some self care routine. Most mothers are left with a feeling of overwhelmingness and there is barely any time left for even a shower.

You try to squeeze in a little me time by indulging in self care or watching television alone. You always fancy of taking a luxury bath and spending hours reading your favourite magazine, but these dreams never come true and you are left sulking in your lounge pants looking drained out and pale. Hence, it is essentially important to take out some time for yourself, plan a schedule and indulge in some me time.

Here are 5 reasons why all mothers need to have ‘me’ time.

It replenishes you

After a tiring day of multitasking and moving around the house, you need to conserve your energy for the next day, a new day altogether. To replenish your soul, mind and body, it is important to take care of yourself and look after your own needs too.

It is healthy for your baby

Your baby needs to be away from you as well for some time. This is important for your child to develop an emotional bond with other beings too. Your baby can not be emotionally depended on you as it will not cater to their mental well being and brain development. Hence, it is important for your child to be away from their mothers just for a few hours.

Your baby will grow up with different perspectives

By spending time alone and handing over your baby in the hands of a trusted relative or your babysitter will give your baby different opinions and perspective. Your child will learn to think of opinions and solutions by themselves which is important for an independent mindset.

It helps you reconnect with your partner

Raising a child means there is less time to spend with your significant other. You can utilise this time to go on a date night with your partner or simply have a movie marathon night at home.

It makes you a better mom

To raise a child requires energy, patience and a healthy mind. For your kids to have all of these, it is important for you to inculcate these habits too. By looking after yourself, you are looking after your own mental well being and only then pour all that positive energy into your children.

