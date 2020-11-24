5 Reasons why you should remain calm and not yell at your kids

Yelling can only scare your children, it won’t make them listen to you. If you want your children to obey you, stop yelling and start by listening to their problems. Here are the reasons why you should remain calm and not yell at your children.

There are many ways to curtail anger and channel this energy towards things that are not receptive. Yelling at children can have dire consequences, one that you as a parent might not be aware of, yet. To control your anger in front of your kids is an art and we are here to tell you why it is important to do so.

Anger can lead to many problems, hence it is always advisable to avoid it. Sudden bursts of anger can make you say things that you don’t mean intentionally but might hurt the person on the receiving end, especially when that someone is your own child. Children do not have the capacity to comprehend the sudden burst of anger and your emotions at a young age. The yelling can affect them mentally and it might result in a lack of confidence in kids. It will only scare them away and they might start hiding things from you.

Here are 5 reasons why you should stop yelling at your kids and find a better way to communicate.

It will only scare them away

You may think that by yelling they will listen to you whereas that is not the case. It will only create distance between you two and a communication gap as not they are too scared of you.

They will stop trusting you

Because they are too scared to tell you things, they will stop trusting you as a parent. While they were once open about sharing things with you, they will now think twice before telling you anything in order to not get an extreme reaction from you.

It will instil aggression in them

This might cause a chain reaction as once they start growing older, they might behave aggressively with their fellow age group members, peers and partners. Since they have seen a similar attitude in their own house, they might think it is normal to yell at people.

They will feel insecure

This can lead to insecurity in them as they have a sense of not being heard but only yelled at. They need to feel reciprocated and understood at a younger age. Screaming will not do the trick.

Lack of confidence and fear

Yelling will create fear and they might have a lack of confidence as they might get scared to speak their minds. If you think yelling can straighten them up, you’re doing it the wrong way. Take a different approach this time. Instead of yelling, have a healthy discussion and discuss the problems and come up with constructive solutions.

