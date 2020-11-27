5 Reasons why you should start hugging your child more often

Hugging your child and embracing them in your arms is seldom a good experience for you and your child both. It creates an emotional bond and leaves a longer impact on your child. Here are 5 reasons why hugging your child is important and beneficial.

Hugging in itself is a beautiful experience that humans love to embrace themselves in. It creates an emotional bond between two people and leaves a positive impact, especially if it is shared between a mother and her child. Hugging makes you feel important, it gives you a warm feeling, gives you comfort and a sense of security that humans and children alike long for.

It helps in feeling connected and it is certainly important for your child’s cognitive, emotional and physical development. The importance of hugging your child cannot be underestimated. Keeping these in mind, here are 5 vital reasons why you should start hugging your children more often.

It gives them a sense of security

Hugging gives your kid a sense of security and reassurance that no matter what happens, they have you. This builds confidence in them and helps them grow whilst making them resilient to face on many challenges as they grow older.

Makes them smarter

This happens because hugging stimulates their mind emotionally and they need the mental bandwidth to grow and develop their brains. The constant human touch helps them navigate and hugging provides normal growth and physical development.

It keeps them healthy

Hugging releases oxytocin, a hormone that is associated with trust, safety and love. This hormone also affects the overall health of the body and it helps to aid physical development of the child.

Creates a special bond

Hugging certainly creates a special bond between the mother and her child. It brings them closer as they try and embrace each other and get to know them better.

Makes them kind and empathetic

Hugging is often considered as a sign of vulnerability. By teaching them at a young age that being vulnerable is normal, they grow up to be much kinder and empathetic.

Credits :Pexels

